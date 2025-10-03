4 packing tips for a destination wedding

Udisha
Going to a destination wedding? Don't forget to pack all necessary travel documents such as passports, hotel booking details and identity proofs amidst the excitement!
Weddings call for elaborate outfits. But travelling has its limitations, so plan your outfits in advance so that you don't pack unnecessary stuff. Pack them neatly and carry a small iron to prevent wrinkles and damage.
Golds and diamonds are wedding staples but may not be the smartest choice if you are going for a destination wedding. To prevent risk of losing and incurring a huge loss by carrying expensive jewellery, carry multiple high-quality imitation jewellery pieces to match with all your outfits!
You might want to check out the destination you are visiting. Research the weather of the place and pack some casual outfits to slip into when you are tired of the wedding glam or want to go out and explore.