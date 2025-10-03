5 Indian female comedians you need on your radar

Udisha
Urooj Ashfaq
Known for her deadpan delivery and observational humor, Urooj Ashfaq centres her comedy around everyday struggles and awkward experiences that most find relatable. She has gained prominence after TLC's "Queens of Comedy" in 2017, where she stood second and fans love her for her dry wit and introspective style.
Mallika Dua
A versatile performer, Mallika Dua's quirk, character-driven comedy and weirdly funny accents are adored by her fans. She often satirises urban Indian society and pop culture and many still remember her snap-chat days where she would take on different characters, such as Make-up didi and Sima aunty.
Sejal Bhat
Loved for her energetic stage presence and sharp yet satirical takes on societal norms and gender dynamics, Sejal Bhat is not afraid to call spade a spade, with lots of fun and wit. Her observations are insightful, and she beautifully blends humour with societal commentary.
Sumukhi Suresh
She is an all-in-one package. Sumukhi Suresh shines not just as a very talented comedian, but also as a writer, actor, and stand-up artist. Fans lover her work on popular web series Pushpavalli, which she created and starred in. Featuring strong, complex characters and a unique narrative style, her comedy brings situational humour and darker elements together.
Aishwarya Mohanraj
She is internet's favourite, thanks to her self-deprecating humour that fans find absolutely relatable. Aishwarya Mohanraj's bubbly personality brings out the warmth and candour in her humour. Her comedy takes inspiration from her personal life and dating experiences and fans are usually always hooked!