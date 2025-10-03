Eating lobster for the first time? 4 things you should keep in mind

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Seeing a ginormous cooked red creature on a dining table may seem intimidating, especially if you're not sure how to begin feasting upon it. But fret not. Here are some practical tips that'll help
Pay attention to colours
Pay attention to both the exterior and interior of the lobster. Different types of lobsters bring out different flavours, along with different quantities of meat in it. Also, pay close attention to ensure that the meat is fully cooked. The cooked meat should always be white, pink or red (the redder it is, the sweeter).
Plan approach
Figure out your plan of attack! Keep your tools ready before you crack open the lobster claw at the knuckle. Then you can proceed by cracking off the head and tail.
Keep the right tools handy
You might need a nutcracker and lobster scissors to crack open the shell, a lobster fork to pull out the meat from its legs. Have a lot of napkins to sort out the mess later.
Remove the meat from a cooked lobster
After all the effort of clipping and clawing, start by sampling the tender meat from the smaller claws or legs. Don’t forget the joint and knuckle meat too. Bon appétit!