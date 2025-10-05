5 foods that can help with mental health

Subhadrika Sen

Leafy greens

Spinach, kale and other leafy greens have Vitamin B9 which are reportedly good for lowering signs of depression and supporting neurotransmission function.

Berries

Anti-oxidants in berries like blueberry, strawberry and blackberry helps in protecting the brain from stress, improving mood and bettering cognitive functions.

Nuts and Seeds

A good mix of nuts and seeds have magnesium and healthy fats which particularly benefit the brain.

Omega 3 fatty acids

These acids in fatty fish like salmon or sardines support brain health and reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Fermented foods

Fermented foods are seen to do good for mood regulation and gut-brain functions.

