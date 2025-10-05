5 foods that can help with mental health

Subhadrika Sen
Leafy greens
Spinach, kale and other leafy greens have Vitamin B9 which are reportedly good for lowering signs of depression and supporting neurotransmission function.
Berries
Anti-oxidants in berries like blueberry, strawberry and blackberry helps in protecting the brain from stress, improving mood and bettering cognitive functions.
Nuts and Seeds
A good mix of nuts and seeds have magnesium and healthy fats which particularly benefit the brain.
Omega 3 fatty acids
These acids in fatty fish like salmon or sardines support brain health and reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety.
Fermented foods
Fermented foods are seen to do good for mood regulation and gut-brain functions.