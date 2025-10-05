6 common everyday money drains you should look out for

Suchismita Maity
That Rs 299 here and Rs 499 there adds up faster than you think. Streaming platforms, fitness apps, or newsletters you forgot about — all quietly nibbling away at your balance.
Your “just one latte” habit might be costing you a small fortune. Buying coffee or snacks on the go every day can burn through thousands a month. Brew at home or carry your own snacks.
Those short, “convenient” rides can be deceptively pricey, especially with surge pricing. Opt for public transport or carpooling when possible. Even walking short distances can save you a surprising amount.
Late night scrolling and “Add to Cart” are a budget disaster. E-commerce apps are designed to tempt you, so use wish lists instead of instant checkouts.
Leaving lights, fans, or ACs on when you’re not home drains more than just power. Small habits like unplugging chargers and switching off appliances can significantly cut your electricity bill.
Ordering in feels easy but those convenience fees and delivery charges pile up. Try meal-prepping or cooking at home a few times a week as it’s cheaper, healthier, and surprisingly satisfying.