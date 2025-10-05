Is your partner phobic of your pet? 4 things that can help

Udisha
Talk to your partner
If your partner is scared of your pet, do not dismiss their anxiety. Instead, have a conversation to understand where they come from and establish a boundary so that they can be comfortable around your pet.
Don't rush things
Take things slow. Introduce your pet to your partner gradually before you make them meet. Start with showing them pictures of your pet and then may be introduce them from a distance.
Take an expert's help
If the phobia is severe, do not ignore. You can take professional help for both your partner and pet. A therapist can help understand and address the triggers of your partner, and appointing a professional animal trainer can help improve certain behaviours that your pet has that make your partner uncomfortable.
Be patient
It is not easy to get over deep-seated fear, so be patient. Good things take time, and if you direct your partner in the right direction, educate and support them they can even become your pet's best friend!