5 wildest steering wheels in history

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
1. Oldsmobile Incas
The Oldsmobile Incas, designed by Italdesign in 1986, replaced the traditional steering wheel with a yoke-style controller inspired by aircraft cockpits. This futuristic control unit acted as the central command hub for nearly every in-car function.
2. Citroen Karin
This concept car was presented at the Paris Motor Show in 1980. It featured a striking, pyramidal design by Trevor Fiore.
3. Maserati Boomerang
The Maserati Boomerang, designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro and built by Italdesign, featured one of the most futuristic steering wheels ever seen in the early ’70s.
4. Fahrner X-Ray Roadster
This steering wheel design is wild! Looks more like something to grab and use as a row for your back muscles, rather than steer!
This futuristic BMW Technik concept car unveiled in 1999, featuring a steer-by-wire, brake-by-wire and a head-up display.