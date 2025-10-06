Shibani Sehgal’s latest art RTUSAMHARA draws from John Milton’s Paradise Lost

Subhadrika Sen
Artist and art historian Shibani Sehgal is all set to host her solo exhibition from October 9.
Titled RTUSAMHARA, it’s a display of 15 artworks using mixed media on paper.
The artworks are inspired by John Milton’s Paradise Lost and show the delicate vitality of Spring.
Her artworks are collages with cuts, layers and composition so lively, that one can see the different textures and yet wonder at their strategic and aesthetic placement that bring the whole to the artwork.
Head over to Triveni Kala Sangam, New Delhi between Oct 9 – 16.