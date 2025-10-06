What kinds of cheese should you use in mac and cheese?

Udisha
A good mac and cheese recipe has no rules. You can experiment with a variety of cheese types and even mix and match a few such as cheddar, gouda or parmesan to crack the code. Let's look at a few cheese options that can make your mac and cheese delicious.
Cheddar is the classic choice and gives that sharp cheese taste to your mac and cheese. It also comes in medium and mild varieties, offering a range of flavour profiles.
Gruyère is a hard cheese which has a salty and nutty flavours. Similar to Gouda, this melts seamlessly and gives your mac and cheese a rich texture. When mixed with cheddar, both Gruyère and Gouda can elevate your dish!
A popular choice, parmesan adds all the jazz to your typical mac and cheese, making it a little salty and a little nutty there. It brings depth of flavour and makes a delicious cheese sauce.
You can never go wrong with mozzarella. With the perfect cheese pull, it brings a mild taste to the mac and cheese with a melt in the mouth feel.
Might not be a common choice for the famous dish, but adding cream cheese can make a lip smacking mac and cheese. With a smooth consistency, it adds the perfect amount of tang to the sauce.