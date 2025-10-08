4 carpet cleaning mistakes you should avoid

Udisha
Not vacuuming enough
While your carpet may not always look dirty, it does absorb a lot of dirt which can wear your carpet out if not cleaned regularly. To keep the dirt from accumulating, you must vacuum your carpet regularly to keep it clean.
Be gentle on carpet stains
While cleaning your carpet is important, aggressive cleaning can ruin it. If you spot a stain on your carpet, do not scrub it too much for it can damage the carpet fibres. Instead, dabbing the stained area can help you get rid of it sooner.
Say no to too much water
Too much water can never be good for your carpet. Avoid wetting your carpet during cleaning for it might lead to fungal growth and cause wear and tear. Small amounts of water can be used, but the carpet must be dried completely afterwards.
Use the right cleaners
Carpets are sensitive and harsh chemicals can damage carpet fibres beyond repair. Make sure that you use sensitive cleaners that are suitable with the material of your carpet.