6 mistakes most people make with potted plants

Udisha
Do not overwater
The most important rule to follow if you have potted plants, is that do not overwater them. The soil must be dry at certain times and too much water can lead to rotten roots.
Think about drainage
When you buy the pots for plant, make sure they have drainage holes so the excess water can drained out. Buying a pot with no outlet will kill your plants due to water logging.
Be strategic about sunlight
Do not leave your plants in places sunlight doesn't reach. Proper sunlight is essential for potted plants and without the correct amount of sunlight, your plants won't grow or survive.
Always prune!
While potted plants seem easy to maintain, they are actually a lot of work if you want them to grow properly. A common mistake that people make with potted plants is not pruning them from time to time. Maintaining the shape helps growth and keeps the plant in good health.
Fertilisation helps
Correct fertilisation is crucial to good health of potted plants. Never over or under fertilise the plant. The perfect time to fertilise a plant is when it is growing since it needs nutrients during the growth stage.
Don't buy wrong
When buying potted plants, never go by the aesthetics. Research well to know what types of plants will be able to grow in your house and in the weather it will be exposed to. Different plants have different needs, so pick the one that best suits the environment it will be in.