What are Japanese nails? Here's 5 ways to perfect them

What are Japanese nails?

Japanese nails are a form of cute manicured nails with milky-toned base and soft, rounded edges.

Minimalist look

Minimalist decorations like a single gold foil dot, small crystals or a tiny flower on one or two nails look perfect! They keep nails sophisticated while adding a hint of flair.

Minimalist look | Saki Tabata's Instagram

Natural look

For a hydrated, buffed natural look, try a lightly buffed, shiny without polish, natural-looking nails. You can also add a pink or light brown coat. This is very Japanese-core and shows the beauty of healthy, well-cared-for nails.

Natural look | Saki Tabata's Instagram

Glossy pink pastel

Think high-shine finish using wax paste or a glossy topcoat with soft pink tones for a delicate, fresh look. It is perfect for a clean regular look.

Glossy pink pastel | Saki Tabata's Instagram

It's seasonal

Autumn looks are best paired with cosy, muted autumnal colours, while pastel floral patterns are great in summer.

It's seasonal | Saki Tabata's Instagram
