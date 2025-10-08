What are Japanese nails? Here's 5 ways to perfect them

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
What are Japanese nails?
Japanese nails are a form of cute manicured nails with milky-toned base and soft, rounded edges.
Minimalist look
Minimalist decorations like a single gold foil dot, small crystals or a tiny flower on one or two nails look perfect! They keep nails sophisticated while adding a hint of flair.
Natural look
For a hydrated, buffed natural look, try a lightly buffed, shiny without polish, natural-looking nails. You can also add a pink or light brown coat. This is very Japanese-core and shows the beauty of healthy, well-cared-for nails.
Glossy pink pastel
Think high-shine finish using wax paste or a glossy topcoat with soft pink tones for a delicate, fresh look. It is perfect for a clean regular look.
It's seasonal
Autumn looks are best paired with cosy, muted autumnal colours, while pastel floral patterns are great in summer.