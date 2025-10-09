5 reasons John Lithgow is perfect for the role of Dumbledore

Udisha
John Lithgow's first look as Albus Dumbledore is out and he looks perfect as the beloved Harry Potter character! Although he is American, John Lithgow matches Dumbledore's physical profile, making him the right choice for the role. Add the long beard and a little bit of make up, and you'll have Dumbledore!
John Lithgow is a terrific actor, with his experience ranging across film and television. Dumbledore's character requires a certain gravitas and warm demeanour that John Lithgow can surely deliver, thanks to his versatility.
The Harry Potter movie series did not cast any American actors. The series made an exception with John Lithgow and there is no reason for concern when it comes to acing accents. The actor won an Emmy for another British character he played: British Prime Minister Winston Churchill on The Crown.
John Lithgow has played a wide range of characters which has prevented him from getting typecast. With his acting calibre, fans will not have difficulty accepting the actor as Dumbledore. His wealth of experience will help him nail the character.
John Lithgow is a legend and his determination and commitment to the roles he plays has made him into one of the most decorated actors in both film and television. To prepare for Dumbledore, John has read the entire Harry Potter book series. Fans can surely expect a performance par excellence from the acclaimed actor.