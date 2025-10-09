Planning a trip to Thailand? 5 historical sites you should definitely explore

Udisha
The Grand Palace, Bangkok
Once the official residence of the Siamese King, The Grand Palace in Thailand's Bangkok is crucial to the country's royal history. The Temple of the Emerald Buddha, locally known as the Wat Phra Kaew, is a famous attraction of the place.
Ayutthaya
The historic city of Ayutthaya is a UNESCO World Heritage Site used to be the capital of Siam. The ruins of the city contain several ancient temples like the Wat Mahathat and Wat Phra Sri Sanphet along with palaces that tell the tale of Thailand's historic kingdom.
Phu Phra Bat
Phu Phra Bat or Phu Phrabat is another UNESCO World Heritage Site in Thailand's Udon Thani Province. Famous for its sandstone formations and rock art, this archaeological park contains the Dvaravati period's historic Sīma stones.
Sukhothai Historical Park
The birthplace of the first Thai Kingdom, Sukhothai Kingdom, it used to be the first capital of Siam. Founded in 1238, this historical park is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site that has priceless ruins on display.
Phimai Historical Park
Known for the Khmer-style temple, this historical park is famous for its ruins and religious structures that serve as important information about the Khmer civilisation.