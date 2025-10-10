5 celebrities who admitted nepotism exists

Team Indulge
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir has admitted that being part of the Kapoor family gave him an easier entry into Bollywood and called himself a “product of nepotism.”
Alia Bhatt
She acknowledged in interviews that being Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter helped her get opportunities, but added that sustaining success requires hard work.
Sara Ali Khan
Sara admitted she got a privileged start due to her parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and said she must prove her worth through her performances.
Jamie Lee Curtis
The daughter of actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh has been transparent about her "nepo baby" status. She has said, "There's not a day in my professional life that goes by without my being reminded that I am the daughter of movie stars"
Lily-Rose Depp
The daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis acknowledged that having famous parents opened doors for her but said it doesn’t guarantee lasting success.