Happy birthday, Rekha: 5 unforgettable looks in cinema

Ujjainee Roy
Umrao Jaan (1981)
Draped in rich Lucknowi anarkalis and exquisite jewelry, Rekha’s ethereal courtesan look came to inspire several other facets of period styling in Bollywood.
Silsila (1981)
Her pastel chiffon sarees and minimal makeup gave Rekha a soft, romantic aura that became the hallmark of classic Bollywood elegance.
Khoon Bhari Maang (1988)
Who can forget Jyoti? Her fierce post-makeover look, with bold makeup and ensembles with quintessential '80s tailoring fine-tuned the Bollywood vamp aesthetic for years to come
Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978)
Clad in shimmering dance costumes and expressive kohl-lined eyes, her courtesan avatar exuded both sensuality and heartbreak.
Ijaazat (1987)
In earthy cotton sarees, Windsor glasses and understated styling, Rekha embodied modern Indian womanhood - self-assured, and emotionally layered.