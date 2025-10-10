Karwa Chauth 2025: 10 memorable Bollywood moments

Dharitri Ganguly
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Aditya Chopra’s iconic romantic film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, redefined Karwa Chauth for an entire generation. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol shared a romantic fast together, breaking the old tradition where only women fasted.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
K3G's OG Karwa Chauth song, Bole Chudiyan, saw another Shah Rukh Kajol moment. The joy of family bonding and festivities, the film made this festival feel like a grand Bollywood celebration, replete with music, fun and frolic.
Hum Aapke Hain Koun
This 90s classic, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, brought playfulness to Karwa Chauth with Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan’s teasing, and it reminded us how even a very traditional ritual can be full of fun, smiles and innocent romance.
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
How could we forget Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, the movie behind the iconic, much-talked-about Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai romance? Aishwarya’s character in the film fasts for Salman, capturing the inner conflict of love, duty and devotion. The song Chand Chupa Badal Mein and visuals made it one of Bollywood’s most memorable Karwa Chauth moments.
Baghban
The family drama, Baghban, was a lot more than romance or tear-jerking preachy moments. It offered a heartfelt take on Karwa Chauth, where even though Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s characters were far apart, they still celebrated the festival over the phone.
Ishq Vishk
Amrita Rao fasts for Shahid Kapoor in Ishq Vishk despite not being married, introducing a refreshing and youthful twist to the festival, which kind of became a thing among young millennials.
Biwi No 1
Karisma Kapoor’s fast turns emotional in Biwi No. 1 when she discovers her husband’s affair. The scene beautifully captured the contrasting emotions of faith and heartbreak, making it a powerful reminder of how love and pain often go hand in hand.
Yes Boss
Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla’s Karwa Chauth scene in Yes Boss marks the moment they realise their love for each other. The emotion and simplicity in this scene is worth melting hearts.
Vivaah
Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao's Vivah celebrated the highs and lows of an arranged marriage, in a dreamy setting. In this film, Amrita's character fasted for Shahid's before their marriage.
Animal
Even in a film with a modern setting, Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna's Animal, Karwa Chauth has been depicted beautifully. It became a viral talking point, especially given the vulnerability of the characters played by both of them.