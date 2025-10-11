5 hair shades that will help you transition from brunette to blonde

Bristi Dey

Getting your hair colour to turn out exactly as you imagined can feel both tricky and somewhat magical too. Here are 5 hair shades that make the transition from brunette to blonde a whole lot easier.

Caramel Balayage: This shade works the best when it comes to get those blonde highlights shine. A soft, warm blend of caramel highlights over your brunette base adds a dimension without making it look too bold.

Honey Blonde: This warm golden colour with the undertone of rich amber and light brown makes it look gorgeous. This is the perfect one for adding sun-kissed warmth while keeping the base rich. 

Strawberry blonde tone: This one features a reddish undertones which gives dimensional depth and flattering look, especially for warm complexions. It’s ideal for brunettes looking for a playful, warm blonde without going too light, giving a natural, radiant transition.

Golden blonde: It is perfect for the ones wanting a touch of warmth and vibrancy. It can range from light to dark, depending on your taste, your hair will glow up in a charismatic beauty.

Sandy Blonde: It is a neutral toned with hints of both beige and gold. It is perfect for the ones who want a natural sunlit blonde effect.

