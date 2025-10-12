4 benefits of rice water for your skin

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Reduces appearance of pores
Rice water, the starchy leftover liquid from cooked or strained rice, can be amazing addition for your skincare. It contains amino acids, vitamins and minerals which tightens your skin and reduces the appearance of pores.
It moisturises skin
It is great for your scalp and skin, keeping it moisturised, soft and supple.
Anti-aging benefits
It promotes the production of collagen and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, keeping your skin nourished.
Rice water for hyperpigmentation
This water helps brighten and even skin tone by reducing hyperpigmentation and dark spots.