5 hot chocolate hacks that will save your winter

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Make it spicy
If you love some extra kick, add a slice of dark chocolate, a pinch of cinnamon powder, some vanilla extract, and a pinch of chili powder. You won't regret it!
Add some alcohol
You can add some coffee liqueur, a shot of Irish cream amaretto or peppermint vodka for a good giddy warm feel after.
Make it minty
If you enjoy minty ice-cream, you might enjoy your hot choccy with a side of mint.
Make it creamy
Think of it like a dessert. Top it off with some ice-cream for that hot and cold mix. You can also add choco chips or chocolate.
Add caffeine to it
Make it caffeine-rich, by adding chai or coffee to it. It's your homemade version.