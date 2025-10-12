5 hot chocolate hacks that will save your winter

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury

Make it spicy

If you love some extra kick, add a slice of dark chocolate, a pinch of cinnamon powder, some vanilla extract, and a pinch of chili powder. You won't regret it!

Add some alcohol

You can add some coffee liqueur, a shot of Irish cream amaretto or peppermint vodka for a good giddy warm feel after.

Make it minty

If you enjoy minty ice-cream, you might enjoy your hot choccy with a side of mint.

Make it creamy

Think of it like a dessert. Top it off with some ice-cream for that hot and cold mix. You can also add choco chips or chocolate.

Add caffeine to it

Make it caffeine-rich, by adding chai or coffee to it. It's your homemade version.

