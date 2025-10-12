5 low-carb winter drinks you should try

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Keto pumpkin spice latte
You can have a pumpkin spice latte with no extra sugar and all the freshness of ingredients, such as pumpkin puree, brewed coffee and milk of your choice. You can also top it off with some cream, if you're okay to go heavy on indulgences.
Hot matcha
You cannot say 'no' to the antioxidants matcha offers and all the yummy goodness that the drink it is! Hard to say no to a good, warm matcha.
Keto hot chocolate
Keto or bulletproof hot chocolate is a rich, creamy blend made with cocoa, butter and MCT oil instead of sugar. It’s a cozy, low-carb winter drink that keeps you warm and energised without the sugar crash.
Cardamom moon milk
Both antioxidant-rich and calming, cardamom moon milk is the perfect concoction to have before sleep. You can have this fragrant warm milk with cardamom, ashwagandha, butterfly pea flower powder, coconut oil and honey, added to the milk of your choice.
Turmeric espresso
It's a cozy golden latte with warming turmeric and sweet coconut sugar that's low on carbs and heavy on warmth and homeliness. Cold coming on? Turmeric espresso should be your choice of drink!