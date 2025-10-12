5 romantic songs featuring Amitabh Bachchan

Team Indulge
Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein, Kabhi Kabhie (1976)
A soulful melody expressing eternal love, beautifully sung by Mukesh, with Amitabh and Rakhee’s chemistry making it unforgettable.
Chhu Kar Mere Man Ko, Yaarana (1981)
A gentle, heartwarming song where Amitabh’s character expresses affection; the song struch a chord with listeners because of its sweeping lyrics.
Tere Mere Milan Ki Yeh Raina, Abhimaan (1973)
A touching duet with Jaya Bhaduri, which marked a pivital moment in the movie and made a statement of the lead couple's love, understanding, and togetherness in marriage.
Rimjhim Gire Saawan, Manzil (1979)
A romantic rain song set in Mumbai, capturing tender moments between Amitabh and Moushumi Chatterjee
Ladki Hai Ya Shola, Silsila (1981)
This number had quite a bit of fun camaraderie between Amitabh and Rekha and works like a prelude to their intense romantic storyline in this Yash Chopra classic.