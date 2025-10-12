5 underrated Diane Keaton films you should watch

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury

Reds

Remarkable for her defiance of all things conventional, Diane's role in this movie was especially interesting given her contradictions.

Reds | Pinterest

Marvin’s Room

It features Diane Keaton in one of her most acclaimed dramatic roles, starring alongside Meryl Streep and Leonardo DiCaprio. She even earned an an Oscar nomination for her impressive on-screen persona.

Marvin's Room | Pinterest

Looking for Mr Goodbar

Diane's performance as bar-hopping schoolteacher, who winds up with the wrong man who kills her, is quite the performance! Underrated indeed.

Looking for Mr Goodbar | Pinterest

Crimes of the Heart

Based on Beth Henley’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Crimes of the Heart reunites three eccentric sisters, one of whom is played by Diane. As the frumpy Lenny that she played, her performance was a refreshing shift from her usual on-screen persona.

Crimes of the Heart | Pinterest

Father of the Bride

In Charles Shyer’s 1991 remake, Diane plays the mother of the bride, frustrated by her husband’s reluctance to let their daughter go. She adds warmth and wit to the familiar role to match Steve Martin’s comic charm.

Father of the Bride | Pinterest
