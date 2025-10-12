Want snowfall? Head to these 5 Indian cities this winter

Auli, Uttarakhand

Its not only popular for its ski resorts, but also for the undeniably beautiful panoramic views of the Nanda Devi range.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Popular yes, and for good reason. Kullu Valley, Rohtang Pass and Solang Valley are all laden with snow in winter. Perfect for snow-based activities.

Leh-Ladakh

You cannot want mountains and skip this part of India that comes with excruciating beauty and cold.

Kufri, Himachal Pradesh

There's so many activities you can try out here. There's horse rides, skiing and snowboarding availability and so much more!

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

You can experience snowfall on the “Queen of Hills” typically between December and February, turning the hill station into a picture-perfect destination.

