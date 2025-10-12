Want snowfall? Head to these 5 Indian cities this winter

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Auli, Uttarakhand
Its not only popular for its ski resorts, but also for the undeniably beautiful panoramic views of the Nanda Devi range.
Manali, Himachal Pradesh
Popular yes, and for good reason. Kullu Valley, Rohtang Pass and Solang Valley are all laden with snow in winter. Perfect for snow-based activities.
Leh-Ladakh
You cannot want mountains and skip this part of India that comes with excruciating beauty and cold.
Kufri, Himachal Pradesh
There's so many activities you can try out here. There's horse rides, skiing and snowboarding availability and so much more!
Mussoorie, Uttarakhand
You can experience snowfall on the “Queen of Hills” typically between December and February, turning the hill station into a picture-perfect destination.