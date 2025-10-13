4 ways you can use honey for wellness this winter

Udisha
Weather change and winter bring about several ailments such as viral infections and sore throat. If you catch a cold, use honey to sooth your cough and sore throat. Add a tulsi leave to a spoonful of honey, and it will work like magic!
Honey is a great moisturiser! Winter winds mean dry skin and excessive loss of moisture and honey can help restore hydration. Add honey to your skincare routine by mixing it with drops of lemon or oil, and using it as a face mask.
Honey can help you keep warm when the winter winds become harsh. Add some honey to a glass of milk or tea at night, and the warmth will help you fight the cold weather and put you off to sleep in no time.
Honey is extremely rich in vitamins, minerals and anti-oxidants which make it an excellent immunity booster. Add a spoonful of honey to your diet to combat winter illnesses like a pro.