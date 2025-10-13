5 female driven horror movies perfect for Halloween sleepovers

Udisha
Scream (1996)
The first movie of the slasher series, this movie revolves around Sidney Prescott who is being stalked and repeatedly targeted by a killer who wears a ghost mask. Cuddle up with your besties as you watch this movie on Halloween night!
The Descent (2005)
This horror film revolves around a group of five female friends on an adventure which turns into a nightmare. The girls are trapped as weird creatures are on the hunt. The perfect recipe for disaster, this is quite the spooky Halloween watch.
Hereditary (2018)
Annie Graham's grandmother, the secretive matriarch of the family, dies and scary secrets come to light. This movie has the perfect blend of horror and an engaging plot, as Annie and her family deal with the sinister happenings around them.
Jennifer's Body (2009)
A high school cheerleader gets possessed by a demon and turns into a man-eater. She causes rampage, killing every boy in school as her best friend desperately tries to stop her. This movie brings together horror and comedy, making it perfect for a Halloween sleepover.
Carrie (1976)
Based on a horror novel by Stephen King, this movie follows teenager Carrie White, who is not only bullied at school but is also abused by her controlling mother at home. Soon, Carrie realises she has telekinetic powers, and when provoked, things turn violent and bloody.