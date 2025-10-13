Diwali 2025: 5 items not to gift during the festive season

Subhadrika Sen
Try to pass any items which are black in colour as it is seen to bring in negative energy in many cultures.
As per vastu, glass or mirrors, if not placed properly is a harbinger of bad luck. Thus, it is better to avoid gifting them
Leather products are often avoided as gifts, since they are made from animal skin.
If you are gifting wallets or purse, always throw in some money. Empty wallets and purse are an indication of financial instability.
Many people prefer not to receive or gift alcohol or meat-based products.