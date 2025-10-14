5 iconic women from Zoya Akhtar's films

Udisha
Sona Mishra in Luck by Chance (2009)
Konkona Sen Sharma's Sona Mishra from Zoya Akhtar's directorial debut, Luck by Chance, was a struggling actress who was not ready to take any shortcuts. Her journey to become a woman who knew her own worth makes her an iconic female character.
Safeena Firdausi in Gully Boy (2019)
Alia Bhatt had stolen the show as Safeena in Gully Boy. Feisty, flawed and ambitious, she knew what she wanted and led her life unapologetically. She was a medical student and was overprotective of her boyfriend, Murad, going against the trope of the soft-spoken woman.
Tara Khanna in Made In Heaven (2019-2023)
Wedding planner Tara Khanna has completely redefined female characters on television. Played by Sobhita Dhulipala, Tara's ambition drove her from her lower-middle-class background to the heights of success. Extremely flawed, Tara's moral ambiguity and desperation make her more real and complex and a one-of-a-kind female character.
Ayesha Mehra in Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)
Priyanka Chopra's Ayesha Mehra is always balancing societal pressure with her personal dreams. Stuck in an unhappy and repressive marriage, Ayesha is not allowed to dream despite having the potential. Initially a woman who must endure and persevere, Ayesha's transformation to a woman who realises her value and rejects negativity, is an inspiring one.
Laila in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)
Who doesn't remember Laila from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara? Katrina Kaif's spirited character is not bound by the dictates of society. A scuba diving instructor, Laila lives life on her own terms and does not care too much about societal expectations. She is truly iconic!