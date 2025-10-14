5 iconic women from Zoya Akhtar's films

Ayesha Mehra in Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)

Priyanka Chopra's Ayesha Mehra is always balancing societal pressure with her personal dreams. Stuck in an unhappy and repressive marriage, Ayesha is not allowed to dream despite having the potential. Initially a woman who must endure and persevere, Ayesha's transformation to a woman who realises her value and rejects negativity, is an inspiring one.