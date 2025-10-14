Adult ADHD: 4 symptoms you should look out for

Udisha
Lack Of Attention
Difficulty to pay attention or having a short attention span is one of the primary symptoms of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). As an adult, if you suffer from inattention and find it difficult to stay organised, frequently losing things, you may have ADHD.
Being Impulsive
If you are too impulsive, and tend to act without much judgment or interrupt when other people are talking, it could be ADHD making you impatient and unaware of consequences.
Feeling Restless
ADHD often manifests itself in adults in the form of restlessness or hyperactivity where the mind is never at ease. This might make it hard for you to focus or stay put in one place and you may feel the need to do something or the other at all times.
No Control Over Emotions
Drastic mood swings and mental fatigue are telling symptoms of ADHD in adults. This might make you frustrated easily, tiring you out and thus, affecting productivity.