Diwali 2025: 5 low-carb Diwali mithai ideas

Udisha
Diwali comes with the promise of good food and lots of sweet. However, if you are health conscious and love Diwali ka mithai, there are options for you. Here are a few low-carb, healthy sweet options you can try this Diwali.
Dry Fruit Laddoo
This laddoo gives you energy and the perfect kick of sweetness without using white sugar. Made from powdered dry fruits such as almonds, cashews, nuts with a dash of ghee, this healthy mithai will brighten up your Diwali.
Almond Halwa
Replace your usual flour with the healthy almond flour to make a keto version of halwa. This low-carb alternative also uses almond milk, cardamom, sugar free sweeteners and some saffron.
Coconut Laddoos
With way less carbs than your traditional laddoos, these laddoos are made with grated coconut and milk, spiced up with some jaggery. Also known as naru in some parts of the country, these laddoos are not only healthy but extremely tasty.
Sugar-free Kaju Katli
Diwali is incomplete without kaju katlis and you can eat them guilt-free if they are sugar-free and keto-friendly. Made with almond flour and almond or soy milk, this kaju katli is the perfect low-carb addition to your Diwali mithai platter.
Paneer Sandesh
If you are craving a soft and fluffy sweet this Diwali but do not want to indulge in unhealthy delicacies, make yourself a sandesh using paneer or chhena, the Bengali way! Add a sugar-free sweetener to your mashed paneer and add a pinch of cardamom and dry fruits and you healthy Diwali mithai is ready!