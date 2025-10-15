The House of Bolkiah: 5 things to know about the Brunei royals

Udisha
The House of Bolkiah is the ruling royal family of the Southeast Asian country, Brunei Darussalam or simply Brunei. The Bolkiah dynasty was founded by Sultan Muhammad Shah in 1368 with the formal establishment of the Sultanate of Brunei.
The House of Bolkiah, or the Bolkiah dyanasty is named after the sixth sultan, Nakhoda Ragam, more commonly known as Sultan Bolkiah. He reigned from 1485 until 1524, the year he died.
The current monarch of Brunei is Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah who is also the current Prime Minister of the country. Sultan Hassanlal Bolkiah ascended the throne in October 5,1967, and is the world's longest living reigning monarch right now, with 58 years and counting.
The Brunei royals are considered to be among the richest royal families in the world, with their net worth estimated to be more than $50 billion. The House of Bolkiah derives its wealth from Brunei's natural gas and oil reserves which have helped the royals live an extremely extravagant and luxurious life.
The Sultan of Brunei's primary and official residence is the Istana Nurul Iman, which is the largest residential palace in the world. Situated in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, the palace is over 2.1 million square feet and has 1,788 rooms and 257 bathrooms among other luxurious facilities. The palace is also the headquarters of the Brunei Government.