5 best Deepak Dobriyal roles in Hindi cinema

Udisha
Hindi Medium (2017)
In this film, Deepak Dobriyal played the supporting character of Shyam Prakash. The protagonist's confidante, the actor received praise for his comic timing and emotional versatility.
Omkara (2006)
Deepak Dobriyal was Rajan Tiwari or Rajju in this cult film. Again a faithful companion to the protagonist, the actor bagged his first ever Filmfare Award for his performance in this Bollywood adaptation of Othello by Vishal Bhardwaj.
Tanu Weds Manu (2011)
Pappi Tiwari was everyone's beloved character from the movie, with impeccable comic moments and dialogues. Deepak Dobriyal received widespread praise for his role which he reprised in the 2015 sequel.
Angrezi Medium (2020)
Deepak Dobriyal delivered another banger performance in this movie alongside Irrfan Khan. He played Gopi Ghasiteram Bansal, the younger brother of Irrfan Khan's character, Champak Bansal.
Dabangg 2 (2012)
Deepak Dobriyal shined as the villain in this film. His character Genda, brother of the primary villain, Bachcha Singh, was believable as a criminal and delivered a memorable performance during the scene where his character confronts Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey.