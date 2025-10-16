5 creative ways to use an egg slicer

Subhadrika Sen
Slice your mozarella cheese with an egg slicer and lavishly spread it across soups, salads, and almost all your favourite food.
Stop getting messy with old bananas and knives. Get the egg slicer to get neat pieces of the fruit which you can use as smoothie toppings or lay them on bread and take a bite.
Making vegetable saute or mushroom soup? Get thinly sliced mushrooms for all your needs.
Get even olive slices that you can place on your home-made pizzas and binge watch your favourite web series or movie.
Cut those juicy strawberries into perfect slices and lay them as toppings on your choice of cakes or simply on toasts and breads along with jam, butter or syrup.