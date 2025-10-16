6 dancers who went on to become successful actors

Udisha
Raghav Juyal
He gained prominence as a dancer after participating in Dance India Dance 3. Known for his slow dancing techniques, he made his acting debut in 2014 with Sonali Cable. He was also seen in several films about dance such as ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D.
Mukti Mohan
A popular dancer, Mukti Mohan has a flourishing acting career as well and has been seen in movies like Thar, Blood Brothers, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, and Hate Story. In 2010, she was crowned the winner of the dance reality show Zara Nachke Dikha 2.
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor has been gracing our screen as the lead man for years and has shown his dancing prowess in films like Jab We Met. Before emerging as a successful actor, Shahid Kapoor used to be part of the troupe of background dancer for Shiamak Davar.
Channing Tatum
A self taught dancer, he made his film debut in the 2005 film Coach Carter. The famous actor had auditioned as a dancer at a Miami nightclub and even got hired in 1999. He displayed his impressive dance moves in films like Step Up.
Amy Adams
The Catch Me If You Can famed actor had actually auditioned for her debut film role in Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999) while recovering from a dance injury. Before taking up acting full-time and acing it, as a child she was a student of ballet and wanted to be a ballerina.
Charlize Theron
Charlize's journey as a ballerina began at the age of six and she trained to become a professional at the National School of the Arts in Johannesburg. As an actor, she won the Best Actress Oscar for her role as a serial killer in Monster. The critically acclaimed actor had won a prestigious scholarship and a chance to study ballet at the Joffrey Ballet School when she was 18.