World Food Day: 5 winter vegetables with high vitamin content

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Brussel sprouts
This green veggie is loaded with fibre and alpha-lipoic acid, which keeps our blood sugar levels safe.
Kale
It contains a heightened amount of vitamins, minerals
and antioxidants, and if you don't like the taste of kale, you definitely haven't tried kale chips yet!
Carrots
This common vegetable accounts for 241% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin A!
Radishes
This peppery-tasting veggie is rich in vitamins B and C, as well as potassium. They're also high in antioxidants and keep inflammation in check!
Sweet potatoes
This sweet-tasting veggie is an amazing source of vitamin A (especially beta-carotene), vitamin C, potassium and manganese. They improve immune function, support digestion, regulate blood sugar and so much more!