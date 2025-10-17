5 ways curry leaves can be of help

Udisha
Used to cook flavourful food
Curry leaves or curry patta is an extremely versatile herb, most commonly used to cook food. It has a very distinct aroma and flavour that makes the dish unique. Used widely in South Indian cuisine, these leaves can either be cooked in hot oil or dry roasted to bring out the flavour.
Used as haircare
Curry leaves are widely used in haircare products owing to its anti-oxidents and vitamin rich properties. They are known to visibly reduce hair fall, strengthening the roots. While it is included in several hair oil, you can make you own oil with curry leaves at home to cater to damaged hair.
Used as skincare
Antioxidants and vitamins in curry leaves is extremely good for the skin too and has the ability to protect your skin from damage or decay. Infused with medicinal properties, curry leaves are also known to sooth wounds or sensitive areas on the skin.
Used as a digestive catalyst
Start your day with curry leaf water to aid digestion. Boil some water with curry leaves and drink it once it has cooled down. You can even add it to your morning tea. Curry leaves are known to prevent indigestion and help your gut stay healthy.
Used to improve heart health
Certain studies have revealed that curry leaf extract can actually bring down cholesterol and triglyceride levels if they skyrocket. Including curry leaves as part of your diet, either as a drink or in food, may keep your heart healthy.