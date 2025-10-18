4 products you should never use on oily skin

Subhadrika Sen
Harsh scrubbers are a strict no –no as it can cause cuts, injuries and be abrasive on the skin surface.
Since the skin is already oily, no other oil-based cream, serum, lotion or products should be used. That will only increase the oil level, leaving the skin greasy.
Avoid thick petroleum – based skin creams which traps the natural skin oil’s, bacteria, dirt by forming a film. It makes the skin greasy and leads to rashes or pimples.
Although alcohol-based toners make your skin look matte, they take away the necessary moisture and should be kept at bay.