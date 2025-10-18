4 things you should know about kids‘ shampoos

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Check the age-range the shampoo caters to
You must check if it is a baby shampoo or a children shampoo (yes, there is a difference). Baby shampoos have no-tear formulas and contain simple ingredients. The nutrient formulas change when you switch it up to a children's shampoo.
Pick the 'right' shampoo for your child
Look for hypoallergic formulas and detangling properties when picking out a shampoo for your kid. Avoid adult shampoos at all costs as they're likely too harsh for your child's scalp.
Avoid shampoos with sulphates
Always check for ingredients before buying a kid's shampoo. Those with harsh chemicals like sulfates and parabens are a 'no-go'.
Natural doesn’t always mean 'safe'
Even “natural” or “organic” shampoos can contain essential oils or botanical extracts that may irritate a child’s scalp. Here's a reminder to patch-test before using a new product.