4 ways to add protein to your coffee

Udisha
Protein Powder
The easiest way to add protein to your coffee is by adding a spoonful of protein powder to your regular morning coffee, to give you the perfect kick of energy to start the day.
Peanut Butter
For a nuttier and sweeter taste along with the energy of protein, add peanut butter to your coffee. Peanut better goes very well with lattes, blending seamlessly and giving you a burst of flavours.
Egg
Egg coffees are quite popular in many countries like Vietnam. Take a few eggs and whisk them into a froth. Mix it to your coffee and you will have a protein rich drink.
Milk
If you do not like experiments with your coffee, go classic with just milk. Milk is an excellent source of protein and alternatives to dairy milk such as soy milk are also good substitutes.