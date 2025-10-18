5 practical ways to recycle at home

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury

Composting

Use the inedible parts of fruits and vegetables for use in your garden. Prepare a mix of "green" nitrogen-rich materials like food scraps, and "brown" carbon-rich materials like dried leaves. Create a pile, keep it damp and turn it occasionally for use as compost.

Composting | Pinterest

Segregating waste

This is something we must all do: segregating our waste into "dry" and "wet" waste items.

Segregate waste | Pinterest

Using old clothes as mop 'heads'

If you're starting to see more and more tears in your regular T-shirts and shorts, reuse them for mopping around the house .

Using old clothes as mop 'heads' | Pinterest

Using newspapers as wrapping paper

Think of your friends who love quaint, old fashioned gift items or plain old books. Using newspapers as wrapping paper is the perfect gift blend for them!

Using newspapers as wrapping paper | Pinterest

Build an eco-brick!

Thousands of plastic bottles get thrown away every year, so why not make layers of bricks using them instead? Where you choose to put them for use is up to you.

Recycling plastic | Pinterest
