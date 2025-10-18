5 practical ways to recycle at home

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Composting
Use the inedible parts of fruits and vegetables for use in your garden. Prepare a mix of "green" nitrogen-rich materials like food scraps, and "brown" carbon-rich materials like dried leaves. Create a pile, keep it damp and turn it occasionally for use as compost.
Segregating waste
This is something we must all do: segregating our waste into "dry" and "wet" waste items.
Using old clothes as mop 'heads'
If you're starting to see more and more tears in your regular T-shirts and shorts, reuse them for mopping around the house .
Using newspapers as wrapping paper
Think of your friends who love quaint, old fashioned gift items or plain old books. Using newspapers as wrapping paper is the perfect gift blend for them!
Build an eco-brick!
Thousands of plastic bottles get thrown away every year, so why not make layers of bricks using them instead? Where you choose to put them for use is up to you.