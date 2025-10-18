5 ways you can eat oats for breakfast

Udisha
Oat Porridge
Go the classic way with boiled oats and milk. A healthy breakfast option, top this oat porridge up with some fruits, dry fruits and berries, and your taste buds will thank you.
Oat Smoothies
Smoothies are a trending breakfast option now and adding some oats will give it the perfect health boost. Add some oats to your regular smoothie, and mix it up well for a richer texture.
Overnight Oats
This is a very popular way of consuming oats for breakfast, especially if you like to start your day with something cold. Mix your oats with milk, yoghurt and seeds, ensure the consistency is thick and refrigerate overnight and it will be ready to eat in the morning.
Oatmeal Pancakes
If you want to start your mornings with a kick of sweetness while keeping it healthy, pancakes made with oats is the way to go. Grind some oats into fine powder and add it to your regular pancake batter. Skip the flour instead, and this breakfast will be as healthy as they come.
Baked Oats
This is more than just breakfast, and will give you the perfect amount of energy to get through the rest of the day. Combine the oats with some milk, banana, eggs, berries, brown sugar. Mix well and put it in the oven until it bakes into a beautiful meal.