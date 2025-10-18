Bhoot Chaturdoshi: 9 ghosts of the Bengali folktale

Subhadrika Sen
Remember nearly headless Nick from Harry Potter, the Bengali version is a Skondhokata, usually roaming around asking people for its missing head!
Keep your blood safe because the Rakht Pisachini or the female blood-thirsty woman pays a visit on new moon nights disguising herself as a beautiful lass to lure men.
A married woman who died tragically is often said to turn into a Shakchunni whose attire reflects all signs of marriage.
Walking on a lonely path and hear your name being called, never turn around. It might be a Nishi Daak.
Remember those women who have backward feet? They can be the Petni or the unmarried woman’s ghost.
Who said ghosts can’t be foodies? Meet the Mechho or the fish-loving ghost who might just run away with the fishes on your kitchen counter.
A general Bhoot is an aimless roamer seeking closure due to unattended funeral or violent death.
Wise and knowledgeable, the spirit of a priest or Brahmin is a Brahmodaitya, who offers knowledge to those who show respect and curses those who disrespect.
One often accused of pursuing black magic is the Daini, a tale rooted in old witch-hunt folk-lore.