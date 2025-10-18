Want to ask for a raise? 4 things you should do to prepare

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury

Keep a file of your wins

This is the easiest and best way to feel good about yourself while keeping a tab of your wins. It's best not to rely on others for documenting your progress.

Keep a file of your wins | Pinterest

Research your market value

Check out tools like Glassdoor to understand what your market value should be. One analyst suggests having a a walkaway number (the bottom line of what you want), a middle-of-the-road number (something good, slightly higher than what you’d be okay leaving with), and a pie-in-the-sky number (your dream salary).

Research your market value | Pinterest

Timing is very important

It may be untimely and unwise to ask for a raise three months in, just as dumb as it is to work for years without asking for a raise. It might be fruitful to do it, right after a big accomplishment, for example, or a year after you've been there.

Timing is very important | Pinterest

Be prepared for a 'no'

They may refuse even after you've presented the best case forward. However, you should not feel bad or sorry for asking for a raise.

Be prepared for a 'no' | Pinterest
bb
Click here