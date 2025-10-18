Want to ask for a raise? 4 things you should do to prepare

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Keep a file of your wins
This is the easiest and best way to feel good about yourself while keeping a tab of your wins. It's best not to rely on others for documenting your progress.
Research your market value
Check out tools like Glassdoor to understand what your market value should be. One analyst suggests having a a walkaway number (the bottom line of what you want), a middle-of-the-road number (something good, slightly higher than what you’d be okay leaving with), and a pie-in-the-sky number (your dream salary).
Timing is very important
It may be untimely and unwise to ask for a raise three months in, just as dumb as it is to work for years without asking for a raise. It might be fruitful to do it, right after a big accomplishment, for example, or a year after you've been there.
Be prepared for a 'no'
They may refuse even after you've presented the best case forward. However, you should not feel bad or sorry for asking for a raise.