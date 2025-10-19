4 reasons café style garlic bread tastes better than homemade ones

Udisha
Professional touch
Professional cooking equipment helps cook food that is balanced. Cafés use professional ovens that help make expert level garlic bread with the perfect level of crunch and softness, difficult to replicate at home.
Experts at work
Cafés have professional and expert cooks preparing the delicious garlic bread. They are trained hands who give their all and know how to perfectly balance the flavour, exactly how much cheese is required and the right ingredients that can make a difference.
Use of top ingredients
Cafés source their ingredients from places that promise high-quality products which may not be available for household news such as expensive herbs and cheese and fluffy bread exclusively made for restaurants.
The magic of olive oil
When making garlic bread at home, we often skip using olive oil which is a must for café garlic bread. Olive oil and a dash of butter is all the magic that is needed to give an expert touch to garlic bread.