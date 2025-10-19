4 viral Kai Cenat moments

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury

Rat on the floor

One of his very first funny viral moments was a rat crawling on the floor in the midst of his stream. Not fun for him!

Rat on the floor | Pinterest

Kai crushing on SZA

SZA is a mainstream crush (clearly) as even Kai didn't know how to 'rizz' her and had to ask go on Instagram Live and ask Offset, the Migos rapper, what to say in the DMs. Sadly, his public outpouring of love for her did not see a happy ending.

Kai crushing on SZA | Pinterest

Kai adding inches to his height

Kai tried to convince Skai Jackson that he was 5'10" (he's 5'4" really), but nice try!

Kai adding inches to his height | Pinterest

Kai Cenat and Duke Dennis

Kai Cenat and Duke Dennis's reaction to the AI cover of Keyshia Cole's Love. AI can be a b***h.

Kai Cenat and Duke Dennis | Pinterest
Indulge Express
Click here