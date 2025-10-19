4 viral Kai Cenat moments

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Rat on the floor
One of his very first funny viral moments was a rat crawling on the floor in the midst of his stream. Not fun for him!
Kai crushing on SZA
SZA is a mainstream crush (clearly) as even Kai didn't know how to 'rizz' her and had to ask go on Instagram Live and ask Offset, the Migos rapper, what to say in the DMs. Sadly, his public outpouring of love for her did not see a happy ending.
Kai adding inches to his height
Kai tried to convince Skai Jackson that he was 5'10" (he's 5'4" really), but nice try!
Kai Cenat and Duke Dennis
Kai Cenat and Duke Dennis's reaction to the AI cover of Keyshia Cole's Love. AI can be a b***h.