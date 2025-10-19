4 ways energy drinks could be impacting your weight loss

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Slight boost in metabolism
Energy drinks can have a temporary effect on metabolism to increase energy expenditure and fat burning, but this effect is often short-lived, so you cannot rely on it for a big weight loss impact.
High sugar and caffeine content
Health claims of energy drinks are not well-proven, despite labels vouching for their safety and effectiveness. If anything, their high sugar and caffeine content can increase heart rate and blood pressure, even causing heart ailments such as arrhythmias.
Suppresses appetite
Due to their high caffeine content, you get a short appetite suppressing effect.
High calorie intake
If you're consuming energy drinks on a regular basis, you need to be mindful of how many bottles you consume, as they're very high in calorie content and they are not very rich in nutrients either.