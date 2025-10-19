4 ways to level up your homemade mac and cheese

Udisha
Pack it up with protein
A big bowl of mac and cheese, though delicious can become monotonous after a few bites. To add flavour to your regular homemade mac and cheese, add some meat. For a saltier taste, add some crispy bacon and for a more meatier dish, add chunks of chicken.
Make it healthy
If you want to give a healthy boost to mac and cheese, add vegetables to make the dish colourful and nutritious. Add some tomatoes if you want the pasta to be tangy, or some capsicum, beans and broccoli can also enhance the taste of the dish.
Let it crunch!
While the mac and cheese melts into your mouth, some crunch feels nice. Add some crispy croutons or fried onions and let them to magic to your homemade mac and cheese.
Keep it classic but with a twist
If you do not want to experiment with your mac and cheese by adding other ingredients, try out different varieties of cheese to bring out the rich texture of this classic dish. Gouda, parmesan, mozzarella: everything can be used in this dish, bringing a very unique texture.