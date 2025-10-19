5 best horror-based games you should explore

Udisha
The Evil Within
This 2014 survival game is one of the most popular horror-based games which throws quite the challenge to its players. With a storyline that keeps you hooked, the villains like The Keeper, Laura, Zehn, and Neun add the right amount of horror to this terrifying game.
Resident Evil 2
If you are into horror video games, you have definitely heard of this survival game. One of the best in the business, this intense game is packed with scary zombies and a spooky storyline.
Dead by Daylight
Launched in 2016, it began as a slasher horror game and turned into something more horrifying by 2021. With scary but legendary killers like Freddy Kreuger and Michael Myers, this game boasts of horrific villains.
Dead Space
Another survival horror game, this sci-fi video game takes place in an abandoned mining spaceship. Crawling with horrific monsters known as Necromorphs, this game can actually gives you chills while you navigate its unique combat method.
Left 4 Dead 2
This zombie horror game is an absolute classic. With updated AI features, this game finds multiple ways to scare players and shock them. The most horrifying villain is a Witch who, if unleashed, can leave a bloodbath in its wake.