5 ways to reduce microplastics in your body

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury
Use glass or steel water bottles
Plastic bottles and plastic containers degrade over time, releasing MPs into foods and beverages. This is why glass, even steel, containers are safer.
Do not microwave in plastic
Plastic melts in heat, so its safer to use containers labelled 'microwave-friendly'.
Choose natural fabrics
Synthetic fibres, that you wear, sheds thousands of microfibres during washing and adds massively to microfibre pollution.
Avoid plastic tea bags
Tea bags made of nylon or polyethylene terephthalate (PET) release more micro-plastic into your cup, than you give it credit for. It's better to stick to tea leaves when you can.
Limit single use plastics
Use reusable containers and utensils when and where possible.