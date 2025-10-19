5 ways to reduce microplastics in your body

Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury

Use glass or steel water bottles

Plastic bottles and plastic containers degrade over time, releasing MPs into foods and beverages. This is why glass, even steel, containers are safer.

Use glass or steel water bottles | Pinterest

Do not microwave in plastic

Plastic melts in heat, so its safer to use containers labelled 'microwave-friendly'.

Do not microwave in plastic | Pinterest

Choose natural fabrics

Synthetic fibres, that you wear, sheds thousands of microfibres during washing and adds massively to microfibre pollution. 

Choose natural fabrics | Pinterest

Avoid plastic tea bags

Tea bags made of nylon or polyethylene terephthalate (PET) release more micro-plastic into your cup, than you give it credit for. It's better to stick to tea leaves when you can.

Limit single use plastics

Use reusable containers and utensils when and where possible.

Limit single use plastics | Pinterest
Indulge Express
Click here