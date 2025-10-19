Can Diwali help you manifest? 5 rituals that actually make sense

Atreyee Poddar
The festival of lights is the ultimate annual energy cleanse. Diwali, astrologically, is the new moon that resets your personal frequency. It’s when homes are scrubbed, lamps lit, and intentions quietly rearranged. So if you want to use this week’s cosmic momentum to call in better money, luck, or peace of mind, here are 5 rituals that actually hold up spiritually and psychologically.
Clear your clutter
The Diwali deep-clean isn’t just superstition or for the guests. It’s for energetic hygiene. Physical mess also creates mental fog. So, when you sweep, dust, and discard, you’re signalling to your subconscious (and maybe Lakshmi) that you’re ready for fresh flow.
Light with intent
Don’t just scatter diyas like fairy lights. Each flame represents clarity, awareness, and renewal. Before lighting one, pause and name what you want to invite — “peace,” “creativity,” “steady income.” Saying it aloud turns ritual into intention.
Meditate before the madness
Five minutes of quiet before the puja sets the tone. Think of it as tuning your internal frequency. Diwali is noisy, so mentally centring yourself keeps your focus on what you’re welcoming, not what you’re escaping.
Place phitkari (alum) in your cash drawer
Old-school trick, still in play. Alum is believed to absorb negativity and stabilise finances. Whether you believe in energy grids or just the placebo effect, it’s symbolic protection against financial leaks, be real or emotional.
Write your intentions in red
On a small piece of paper, jot down what you wish to grow in red ink, and place under your diya. Keep it there overnight. The act of writing crystallises thought, and the flame above it represents illumination. Think of it as spiritual goal-setting.